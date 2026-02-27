A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division secures a night optical device to his helmet during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9682583
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-FU572-8611
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.54 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.