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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 4]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X

    PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division secures a night optical device to his helmet during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9682583
    VIRIN: 260510-A-FU572-8611
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X

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    JPMRC-X, Salaknib, U.S. Army, SK26, Salaknib 2026, Philippines

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