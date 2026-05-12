Off-duty 162 Wing medic recognized for lifesaving actions at crash scene

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Senior Airman Nicolle Coy, an aerospace medical services specialist assigned to the 162nd Wing Medical Group, receives recognition from leadership with the Tucson Fire Department during the Wing Annual Awards held here, May 3, 2026. Coy rendered aid to a critically injured civilian and assisted firefighter with emergency medical procedures before the patient was transported to a local hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)