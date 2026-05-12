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    Off-duty 162 Wing medic recognized for lifesaving actions at crash scene [Image 2 of 2]

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    Off-duty 162 Wing medic recognized for lifesaving actions at crash scene

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    162nd Wing

    Senior Airman Nicolle Coy, an aerospace medical services specialist assigned to the 162nd Wing Medical Group, receives recognition from leadership with the Tucson Fire Department during the Wing Annual Awards held here, May 3, 2026. Coy rendered aid to a critically injured civilian and assisted firefighter with emergency medical procedures before the patient was transported to a local hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9682524
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-VM870-2110
    Resolution: 6422x4283
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Off-duty 162 Wing medic recognized for lifesaving actions at crash scene [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arizona Air National Guard
    162 Wing
    Morris Air National Guard Base

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