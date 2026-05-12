Senior Airman Nicolle Coy, an aerospace medical services specialist assigned to the 162nd Wing Medical Group, receives recognition from leadership with the Tucson Fire Department during the Wing Annual Awards held here, May 3, 2026. Coy rendered aid to a critically injured civilian and assisted firefighter with emergency medical procedures before the patient was transported to a local hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:32
|Photo ID:
|9682524
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-VM870-2110
|Resolution:
|6422x4283
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Off-duty 162 Wing medic recognized for lifesaving actions at crash scene [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Off-duty 162nd Wing medic recognized for lifesaving actions at crash scene
No keywords found.