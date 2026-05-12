Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler | Senior Airman Nicolle Coy, an aerospace medical services specialist assigned to the 162nd Wing Medical Group, receives recognition from leadership with the Tucson Fire Department during the Wing Annual Awards held here, May 3, 2026. Coy rendered aid to a critically injured civilian and assisted firefighter with emergency medical procedures before the patient was transported to a local hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler) see less | View Image Page

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Off-duty 162nd Wing medic recognized for lifesaving actions at crash scene

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Fire Department recently recognized a 162nd Wing aerospace medical service specialist for providing critical, lifesaving medical care at the scene of a severe motor vehicle accident while off duty.

Senior Airman Nicolle Coy, assigned to the 162nd Medical Group, encountered a crash where a civilian had sustained critical injuries after being ejected from a vehicle. Demonstrating the adaptability and readiness of a mission-ready Airman, Coy immediately stepped in to render aid and perform lifesaving interventions before emergency responders arrived.

Her rapid response underscores the wing’s commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force capable of defending and protecting the nation, both in austere deployed environments and within local communities.

When Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene, Coy seamlessly integrated with the civilian first responders, drawing on her military medical training to assist with advanced emergency medical procedures.

“She did really great CPR,” said Capt. Bill Hamlin, Tucson Fire Department Ladder 10 A-shift fire captain. “She assisted me with intraosseous access and needle decompressions. She tried to help calm the family and bystanders.”

Fire officials noted that Coy's clinical experience, and her ability to remain focused under extreme pressure, significantly improved the patient’s chance of survival prior to transport to a medical facility.

“Her unwavering dedication, presence of mind, and commitment to preserving life embody the essence of public service,” the Tucson Fire Department stated during her recognition. “The department honors her for her extraordinary actions and extends its deepest gratitude for her courage and compassion.”

Leaders from the 162nd Medical Group noted that Coy’s actions reflect the unit's overarching focus on operational readiness. The rigorous, modernized training designed to save lives in a combat environment directly enables members to act decisively during domestic crises.

Whether sustaining combat airpower or rendering emergency aid on a civilian roadway, the actions of Airmen like Coy ensure the 162nd Wing remains a ready force, prepared to respond whenever and wherever called upon.