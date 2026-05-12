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    Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery complete the foreign vehicle identification lane during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition [Image 3 of 3]

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    Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery complete the foreign vehicle identification lane during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Victoria Spangler 

    1st Armored Division Artillery

    Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Malott, the 13F master gunner assigned to 1st Armored Division Artillery, confirms accurate target identification for 13F Soldiers during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, May 5, 2026.

    The Best Redleg Competition is an annual event that tests the technical skill, physical endurance, and tactical proficiency of Field Artillery Soldiers—known as Redlegs since the Civil War, when artillerymen wore red‑striped trousers. The competition honors the heritage of the Field Artillery branch by reinforcing mastery of gunnery tasks, building esprit de corps, and recognizing the Soldiers who best uphold the standards of the ‘King of Battle. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Victoria Spangler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:23
    Photo ID: 9682518
    VIRIN: 260505-A-LW038-9054
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 914.91 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery complete the foreign vehicle identification lane during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Victoria Spangler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery complete the foreign vehicle identification lane during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition
    Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery complete the foreign vehicle identification lane during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition
    Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery complete the foreign vehicle identification lane during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition

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