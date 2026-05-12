Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery complete the foreign vehicle identification lane during the 2026 Best Redleg Competition

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Left to right, Pfc. Cameron Prentice, 1st Lt. Matthew Freel, and Staff Sgt. Rodrigo Villezcas, all 13F fire support specialists with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, work to correctly identify foreign vehicles, weapon systems, capabilities, and maximum ranges during a 13F lane of the 2026 Best Redleg Competition at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, May 5, 2026.



The Best Redleg Competition is an annual event that tests the technical skill, physical endurance, and tactical proficiency of Field Artillery Soldiers—known as Redlegs since the Civil War, when artillerymen wore red‑striped trousers. The competition honors the heritage of the Field Artillery branch by reinforcing mastery of gunnery tasks, building esprit de corps, and recognizing the Soldiers who best uphold the standards of the ‘King of Battle. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Victoria Spangler)