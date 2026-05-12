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    MDC-PAC commanders corner LANPAC26 [Image 2 of 2]

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    MDC-PAC commanders corner LANPAC26

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division

    Col. Todd Burroughs, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command- Pacific) Deputy Commanding General – Support, gives a presentation on the Cross-Domain Contact Layer and lessons learned form experiments conducted by Multi-Domain Command-Pacific during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026.The LANPAC Symposium & Exposition is a world-class, international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9682505
    VIRIN: 260512-A-IP596-1882
    Resolution: 5071x3508
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    MDC-PAC commanders corner LANPAC26
    MDC-PAC commanders corner LANPAC26

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    7th Infantry Division
    LANPAC
    Multi-Domain Command - Pacific
    LANPAC 2026
    LANPAC Symposium
    LANPAC 26

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