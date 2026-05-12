Col. Todd Burroughs, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command- Pacific) Deputy Commanding General – Support, gives a presentation on the Cross-Domain Contact Layer and lessons learned form experiments conducted by Multi-Domain Command-Pacific during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026.The LANPAC Symposium & Exposition is a world-class, international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9682505
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-IP596-1882
|Resolution:
|5071x3508
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDC-PAC commanders corner LANPAC26 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cross-Domain Contact Layer: Army Advances Multi-Domain Command-Pacific Following Successful Operational Experiment
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