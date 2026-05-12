MDC-PAC commanders corner LANPAC26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd Burroughs, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command- Pacific) Deputy Commanding General – Support, gives a presentation on the Cross-Domain Contact Layer and lessons learned form experiments conducted by Multi-Domain Command-Pacific during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026.The LANPAC Symposium & Exposition is a world-class, international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)