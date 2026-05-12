RECRUITER PRESENTED WITH END OF TOUR AWARD

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Electrician’s Mate Nuclear First Class Joel Sabino is presented with two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and the Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon during an end of tour recognition ceremony, May 12, 2026. Sabino was recognized for their meritorious service while assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific where their leadership, professionalism, and technical expertise contributed significantly to mission readiness and Sailor development. NTAG Pacific recruits high quality officer and enlisted applicants for Active and Reserve Naval service in seven Southern California counties, the state of Hawaii, Pacific Island Territories, and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)