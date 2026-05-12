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    RECRUITER PRESENTED WITH END OF TOUR AWARD [Image 1 of 3]

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    RECRUITER PRESENTED WITH END OF TOUR AWARD

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific

    Electrician’s Mate Nuclear First Class Joel Sabino is presented with two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and the Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon during an end of tour recognition ceremony, May 12, 2026. Sabino was recognized for their meritorious service while assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific where their leadership, professionalism, and technical expertise contributed significantly to mission readiness and Sailor development. NTAG Pacific recruits high quality officer and enlisted applicants for Active and Reserve Naval service in seven Southern California counties, the state of Hawaii, Pacific Island Territories, and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9681477
    VIRIN: 260512-N-UL798-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 946.8 KB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RECRUITER PRESENTED WITH END OF TOUR AWARD [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RECRUITER PRESENTED WITH END OF TOUR AWARD
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    RECRUITING
    NTAG
    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP
    NTAG PACIFIC
    NAVY
    PACIFIC

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