(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commanding general, U.S. Africa Command, presents coins of excellence to service members during African Lion 26 at Southern Zone headquarters, Agadir, Morocco May 7, 2026. The visit brought together senior U.S. and Moroccan military leaders, diplomatic representatives, and coalition partners to reaffirm shared commitments, recognize collective achievements, and assess the operational readiness driving AL26's multinational mission.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Skowyra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9680917
    VIRIN: 260507-A-PU192-7377
    Resolution: 5623x3749
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rachel Skowyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26
    Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26
    Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26
    Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26
    Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery