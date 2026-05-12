Distinguished visitors assess coalition readiness during African Lion 26

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Distinguished visitors from the U.S. military and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces stand together during African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 7, 2026. The visit brought together senior U.S. and Moroccan military leaders, diplomatic representatives, and coalition partners to reaffirm shared commitments, recognize collective achievements, and assess the operational readiness driving AL26's multinational mission.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Skowyra)