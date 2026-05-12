African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commanding general, U.S. Africa Command shares remarks during the African Lion 26 culminating training event at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 8, 2026. The visit brought together senior U.S. and Moroccan military leaders, diplomatic representatives, and coalition partners to reaffirm shared commitments, recognize collective achievements, and assess the operational readiness driving AL26's multinational mission.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Photo by Jason Johnston)