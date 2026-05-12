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    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan [Image 3 of 6]

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    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan

    TAN-TAN, MOROCCO

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Jason Johnston    

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commanding general, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Gen. Mohammed Berrid, inspector general of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and commander of the Southern Zone arrive to the African Lion 26 welcome ceremony at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 8, 2026. The visit brought together senior U.S. and Moroccan military leaders, diplomatic representatives, and coalition partners to reaffirm shared commitments, recognize collective achievements, and assess the operational readiness driving AL26's multinational mission.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Photo by Jason Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 10:00
    Photo ID: 9680854
    VIRIN: 260508-D-RJ303-5085
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: TAN-TAN, MA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan
    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan
    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan
    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan
    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan
    African Lion 26 capstone combined field exercise kicks off in Tan-Tan

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