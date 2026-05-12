The sound of sneakers echoing across the hardwood mixed with cheers from Soldiers, families and local community members May 7, as the U.S. Army All-Army Basketball Team faced the Petersburg Cavaliers in a high-energy matchup that filled the gym with competition, camaraderie and community spirit.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9680562
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-JL021-1010
|Resolution:
|4133x6197
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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All-Army Basketball team strengthens community ties through competition
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