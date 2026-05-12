All-Army Basketball team strengthens community ties through competition

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The sound of sneakers echoing across the hardwood mixed with cheers from Soldiers, families and local community members May 7, as the U.S. Army All-Army Basketball Team faced the Petersburg Cavaliers in a high-energy matchup that filled the gym with competition, camaraderie and community spirit. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The sound of sneakers echoing across the hardwood mixed with cheers from Soldiers,...... read more read more

FORT LEE, Va. — The sound of sneakers echoing across the hardwood mixed with cheers from Soldiers, families and local community members May 7, as the U.S. Army All-Army Basketball Team faced the Petersburg Cavaliers in a high-energy matchup that filled the gym with competition, camaraderie and community spirit.

Fans packed the stands as two undefeated teams took the court, creating an atmosphere that felt more like a hometown rivalry than an exhibition game. Soldiers stationed across the installation sat alongside Petersburg residents, applauding fast breaks, defensive stops and momentum-shifting plays throughout the night.

"This is what community partnership looks like," said Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski. "Events like this bring Soldiers and our surrounding communities together in a positive way while showcasing the teamwork, discipline and professionalism that define our Army every day."

For the All-Army Basketball Team, the game represented more than the final score. The event served as an opportunity to connect Soldiers with surrounding communities while showcasing the teamwork and discipline developed through the Army’s competitive sports program.

Staff Sgt. Justin A. Jordan said bringing together athletes from installations across the Army requires patience and trust.

“It’s like bringing together all-stars from different teams and teaching them how to play as one unit,” Jordan said. “At first, everybody wanted to play fast and rely on individual ability, but over time they started learning how to trust each other and play together.”

Jordan said coaching the All-Army team has provided him the opportunity to mentor Soldiers both on and off the court. "Everybody doesn't get the opportunity to coach the best in the Army," he said. "When you get that opportunity, you want to help them grow and take full advantage of the experience."

That chemistry was visible throughout the game as players communicated across the court, rotated seamlessly on defense and rallied together during key moments against the Cavaliers.

The All-Army Basketball Team is composed of Soldiers selected through a competitive application process Army-wide. For many players, the experience provides a rare opportunity to represent not only their installations, but the Army as a whole.

Army 1st Sgt. Randall James said the atmosphere inside the gym reflected the importance of the event for both Soldiers and the local community.

“It was great seeing civilians and Soldiers come together for the event,” James said. “That’s what made the night special.”

As the game intensified, the crowd responded to every possession. Applause erupted after contested rebounds and transition baskets, while teammates on the bench rose to celebrate defensive stops and clutch plays late in the game.

Sgt. Donnell Paine said competing in that environment strengthened the team’s confidence and unity. “Playing in front of a crowd like that allowed us to grow together as a team,” Paine said. “It gave us the chance to represent the Army while doing what we enjoy.”

Beyond the competition, the event highlighted how sports continue to strengthen relationships between military installations and their surrounding communities.

Staff Sgt. Joshua A. Williams, who serves at Fort Bragg, said the program demonstrates the broader opportunities available to Soldiers outside of their daily duties.

“It shows there’s more to Army life than just daily work,” Williams said. “We’re able to connect with communities, mentor others and represent the Army in a positive way.”

Supporting the team behind the scenes was Sean Mcauley, who coordinated logistics and scheduling for the team during its stay at Fort Lee.

“There’s a lot of preparation involved,” Mcauley said. “But one of the best parts is bringing together people from different backgrounds and creating those connections through sports.”

As the final buzzer sounded and players exchanged handshakes at center court, the energy inside the gym remained focused less on the outcome and more on the shared experience — one built on teamwork, competition and partnerships between the Army and the surrounding community.

View all the photos from the game here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCTcUG