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    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Psychologists [Image 2 of 2]

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    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Psychologists

    CHERRY POINT, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lt. Matthew Snow serves as a psychiatrist aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. “The better someone’s mental health is, the healthier they can be while handling the challenges of being a service member,” said the Ryegate, Montana native.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 07:17
    Photo ID: 9680519
    VIRIN: 260511-O-KJ310-3167
    Resolution: 3430x2287
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, US
    Hometown: RYEGATE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Psychologists [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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