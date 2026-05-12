Navy Lt. Felicia Aponte-Eyl serves as a clinical psychologist aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. “The goal is…to teach skills that allow the [service member] to improve symptoms and return to their life and responsibilities,” said the Pacifica, California native.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 07:17
|Photo ID:
|9680518
|VIRIN:
|260511-O-KJ310-2438
|Resolution:
|1637x2455
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|PACIFICA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Psychologists [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Mental Health Professionals
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