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    Mr. Tim Dill, assistant secretary of War for manpower and reserve affairs, addresses DoWEA students, parents, staff and Marines during the Presidential Physical Fitness Test [Image 1 of 2]

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    Mr. Tim Dill, assistant secretary of War for manpower and reserve affairs, addresses DoWEA students, parents, staff and Marines during the Presidential Physical Fitness Test

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of War Education Activity Americas

    Mr. Tim Dill, assistant secretary of War for manpower and reserve affairs, addresses DoWEA students, parents, staff and Marines during the Presidential Physical Fitness Test event at historic Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., May 13, 2026. The demonstration marked the full rollout of the revived Presidential Fitness Test across all 161 Department of War Education Activity schools worldwide. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9680501
    VIRIN: 260512-D-D0522-6979
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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