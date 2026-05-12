DoWEA students showcase Presidential Physical Fitness Test at Marine Corps Base Quantico

Photo By Michael ODay | Kindergarten and first-grade students from Crossroads Elementary School, Department of War Education Activity, compete in the one-mile run portion of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test at historic Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., May 13, 2026. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael ODay | Kindergarten and first-grade students from Crossroads Elementary School, Department of...... read more read more

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — Students from the Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools on Marine Corps Base Quantico demonstrated strength, endurance and competitive spirit during the first installation Presidential Physical Fitness Test event Tuesday at historic Butler Stadium.

The event marked the full rollout of the revived Presidential Fitness Test across all 161 DoWEA schools worldwide. It follows President Donald J. Trump’s executive order restoring the program and strong support from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Mr. Tim Dill, assistant secretary of War for manpower and reserve affairs and a former Green Beret, highlighted the test’s legacy of building future leaders.

“Over the years, U.S. presidents, astronauts, Olympians and professional athletes got their physical grounding in trying to meet the standards of the PFT and went on to do so many great things,” he said. “Doing your best — especially in physical fitness — and encouraging your friends around you to do their best is foundational to succeeding in every challenge that you meet in life.”

Students completed the classic PFT events: pull-ups or push-ups, curl-ups, shuttle run, one-mile run or equivalent, and flexibility testing. Top performers qualify for the Presidential Physical Fitness Award.

The demonstration brought together military families and highlighted DoWEA’s focus on developing disciplined, resilient students prepared for citizenship and service through academics, physical readiness and character-building principles rooted in patriotism and classical learning.

Parent Brianna Chettlat cheered on her 8-year-old second-grade daughter from Crossroads Elementary School.

“I think fitness and health, like proper eating and exercise for little kids — just any kind of physical activity — is really important. It gets them outdoors, it gets them away from the screens,” Chettlat said. “My daughter is very excited to be here. The only thing she’s concerned about is the pull-ups.”

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ivan Tlacuiloperez supported his son, who had trained all week after receiving his participation letter.

“He was so excited,” Tlacuiloperez said. “He came home with this letter … ‘Look, I was chosen to participate.’ He was doing some stretching, working on his push-ups, working on his pull-ups, and he woke up this morning — stoked.”

Fitness belongs in the curriculum, he added: “It’s important in every aspect of life, whether it’s just school or outside in the military. Strong body, strong mind.”

Staff Sgt. Ellis, a Marine stationed at Quantico who worked directly with the students during the event, said she was impressed by the turnout and energy.

“I thought today was really good,” Staff Sgt. Ellis said. “It’s good to see all the kids get interactive and learn a little bit more about physical fitness. I think it’s a great opportunity to get the kids outside and to be able to do this.”

Staff Sgt. William Thayer, whose daughter attends Quantico Middle High School, agreed.

“I think it’s great to get the kids involved in this way. I remember when it was a thing back when I was growing up,” Thayer said. “It’s just an all-around life skill that we need to be present so we can live a long, good life. And it starts here.”

The Quantico event reflects the program’s broader implementation. Starting in the 2026-27 school year, physical education teachers and staff at every DoWEA school will administer the test as part of the standard curriculum, with school-level competitions and recognition for achievement.

“Events like today's demonstration shows what the Presidential Fitness Test is designed to be, an intentional part of the school experience,” said Ryan Smith, DoWEA Americas Mid‑Atlantic District Superintendent. “It reinforces healthy habits and supports student readiness in and out of the classroom.”

The Presidential Physical Fitness Test, launched in the 1950s, served as a national benchmark for youth fitness for decades before its competitive form was discontinued. Its revival supports DoWEA’s mission to deliver a well-rounded education to more than 66,000 military-connected students from prekindergarten through 12th grade.

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.