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    Army Engineers Take to the Skies [Image 9 of 10]

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    Army Engineers Take to the Skies

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, train on small Unmanned Aircraft Systems during the Counter sUAS Course held at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. The Counter sUAS Course is designed to ensure every operator is fully equipped to navigate and manage a sUAS with precision and legal integrity. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 02:44
    Photo ID: 9680262
    VIRIN: 260507-A-DT978-1042
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Engineers Take to the Skies [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Engineers Take to the Skies
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    Army Engineers Take to the Air

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