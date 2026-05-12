Army Engineers Take to the Skies

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, train on small Unmanned Aircraft Systems during the Counter sUAS Course held at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. The Counter sUAS Course is designed to ensure every operator is fully equipped to navigate and manage a sUAS with precision and legal integrity. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)