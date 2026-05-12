NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (April 28, 2026) – Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Justin Whalen, assigned to the Emory S. Land Class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), fires an M18 pistol during a live fire exercise at Naval Base Guam, April 28, 2026. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and resupplies submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9680074
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-BD484-1740
|Resolution:
|3377x2595
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Gun Shoot [Image 3 of 3], by SN Elijah Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.