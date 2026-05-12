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    Frank Cable Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 3]

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    Frank Cable Gun Shoot

    GUAM

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (April 28, 2026) – Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Justin Whalen, assigned to the Emory S. Land Class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), fires an M18 pistol during a live fire exercise at Naval Base Guam, April 28, 2026. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and resupplies submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 23:38
    Photo ID: 9680074
    VIRIN: 260428-N-BD484-1740
    Resolution: 3377x2595
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Frank Cable Gun Shoot [Image 3 of 3], by SN Elijah Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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