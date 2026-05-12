Frank Cable Gun Shoot

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NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (April 28, 2026) – Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Karlson Justin, assigned to the Emory S. Land Class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), fires a M18 pistol during a live fire exercise on Naval Base Guam, April 28, 2026. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and resupplies submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)