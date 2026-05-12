U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles from a CH-47 Chinook assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 22:36
|Photo ID:
|9680014
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-XD912-1022
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.