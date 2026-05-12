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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team [Image 8 of 17]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team

    PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles from a CH-47 Chinook assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 22:36
    Photo ID: 9680014
    VIRIN: 260510-A-XD912-1022
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team

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    Salaknib
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    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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