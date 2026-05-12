Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, run across the pick up zone while training to sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles from a CH-47 Chinook assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)