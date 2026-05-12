SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael E. Conley, Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command, Maj. Gen. Peter Huntley, Commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command and Rear Admiral Walter H. Allman III, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command testify during a Senate Armed Services Commitee at the Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D. C., May 12 , 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Milton Hamilton)