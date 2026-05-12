U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael E. Conley, Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command, Maj. Gen. Peter Huntley, Commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command and Rear Admiral Walter H. Allman III, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, testify during a Senate Armed Services Committee at the Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D. C., May 12 , 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 20:30
|Photo ID:
|9679971
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-VQ832-1341
|Resolution:
|6989x4659
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.