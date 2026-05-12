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    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities [Image 9 of 15]

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    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael E. Conley, Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command, Maj. Gen. Peter Huntley, Commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command and Rear Admiral Walter H. Allman III, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, testify during a Senate Armed Services Committee at the Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D. C., May 12 , 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 20:30
    Photo ID: 9679971
    VIRIN: 260512-D-VQ832-1341
    Resolution: 6989x4659
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities
    SOCOM, SASC subcommittee hearing on emerging threats and capabilities

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