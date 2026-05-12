Brig. Gen. William Parker Kicks Off LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), speaks to an audience during the Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) on May 12, 2026, at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC is the premier land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)