Brig. Gen. William Parker Kicks Off LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner

Photo By Sgt. Dustin Stark | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), speaks to an audience during the Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) on May 12, 2026, at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC is the premier land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Dustin Stark | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and...... read more read more

HONOLULU — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), discussed the future of integrated air and missile defense and the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific during The Commander’s Corner at the Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) on May 12, 2026, at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Speaking to an audience of military leaders, industry partners, and allied representatives, Parker focused on the rapid transformation underway across Army air defense as the organization adapts to emerging threats and strengthens joint and multinational interoperability throughout the region.

“Right now, the air and missile defense community is undergoing one of the largest modernization periods in history,” said Parker. “When you look at the capabilities that we are currently in the process of fielding, it’s significant.”

Parker further emphasized that the Indo-Pacific remains one of the world's most strategically significant regions, requiring integrated partnerships and advanced defensive capabilities to maintain stability and deter aggression. Drawing on the command’s operational focus, Parker highlighted how convergence is reshaping the Army's way of fighting in contested environments. He emphasized that integrating sensors, shooters, and partners into a unified network, along with alliances with nations across the theater, boosts the likelihood of mission success. He explained that the command is working to synchronize capabilities across joint and allied formations to create a cohesive defensive shield capable of countering increasingly sophisticated missile threats.

Parker also addressed the growing importance of composite air and missile defense battalions and their role in building layered defensive networks across the Indo-Pacific. These formations integrate multiple sensors, interceptors, and command-and-control systems to provide commanders with scalable, mission-tailored defensive options.

Central to that transformation is the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), which Parker described as a critical capability for the future fight.

“The IBC's capability really brings us to the concept of any sensor,” Parker noted. “They are the most effective and most effective shooter that allows us to break the paradigm of having to rely solely on Patriot Radar Systems.” Parker explained that IBCS enables commanders to maximize every available asset by integrating data from any sensor on the network, regardless of service branch or partner nation. The system enhances interoperability and increases speed, flexibility, and lethality across the joint force.

Throughout the discussion, Parker emphasized the importance of multinational exercises, experimentation, and operational integration with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific. He noted that shared training opportunities strengthen interoperability, improve readiness, and prepare forces to respond collectively to real-world contingencies.

“We can’t do any of what we do today without allies and partners,” Parker said. “We don’t fight alone, and we haven’t fought alone for a long time. Our partners help us protect our critical assets and critical formations that we have within this theater.”

He also warned of an increasingly complex threat environment, driven by the rapid modernization of adversary missile capabilities and by growing cooperation among hostile actors in the region and abroad. Despite those challenges, Parker underscored that Soldiers remain the Army’s greatest strength and the foundation of combat readiness.

“One must remember that our Soldiers are our most valuable asset,” Parker said. “Within the air defense community, we need Soldiers to be proficient in operating these systems. If they aren’t proficient, our mission cannot be completed. I know I can trust the Soldiers within my command to meet the needs of the Army.”

The 94th AAMDC leads and integrates Army air and missile defense forces throughout the Indo-Pacific, in coordination with joint, multinational, and allied partners. The command remains focused on readiness, a calibrated force posture, and strengthening alliances to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Hosted annually by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) serves as a premier international forum for land power cooperation, regional security challenges, and joint force integration throughout the Indo-Pacific.