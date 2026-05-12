NJ BWC: Army Combat Water Survival Test

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U.S. Army Spc. Peter W. Kalvelage, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 57th Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, performs the 15-meter swim with their weapon and equipment during the Army Combat Water Survival Test during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 6, 2026. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness to respond to future threats. Ten Soldiers and 10 noncommissioned officers, along with seven soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners, will compete May 5-8, 2026, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition in Rhode Island June 8-12, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)