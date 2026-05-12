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    NJ BWC: APFT [Image 6 of 20]

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    NJ BWC: APFT

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spc. Colby D. Carr, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, planks for the Army Fitness Test during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 6, 2026. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness to respond to future threats. Ten Soldiers and 10 noncommissioned officers, along with seven soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners, will compete May 5-8, 2026, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition in Rhode Island June 8-12, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9679676
    VIRIN: 260506-Z-IB607-1896
    Resolution: 7531x5021
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NJ BWC: APFT [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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