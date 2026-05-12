Update to the Force

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, Deputy Commandant of Manpower and Reserve Affairs, speaks to Marines about updates to the Marine Corps, such as recruiting, retention rates, and Marine Corps Total Fitness aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC, May 12, 2026. Lt. Gen. Bowers came to Parris Island as a guest speaker for this event to update Marines on the coming changes to the Marine Corps and the goals that have been reached. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)