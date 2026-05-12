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    Update to the Force [Image 1 of 4]

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    Update to the Force

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, Deputy Commandant of Manpower and Reserve Affairs, speaks to Marines about updates to the Marine Corps, such as recruiting, retention rates, and Marine Corps Total Fitness aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC, May 12, 2026. Lt. Gen. Bowers came to Parris Island as a guest speaker for this event to update Marines on the coming changes to the Marine Corps and the goals that have been reached. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 14:10
    Photo ID: 9679021
    VIRIN: 051226-M-HQ355-1005
    Resolution: 5942x3961
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Update to the Force [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRDPI, Parris Island, Recruit Training, Lt General, PME

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