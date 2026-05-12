Technicians Operate Ground-Penetrating Radar Robot in Open Field During Unexploded Ordnance Survey

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Technicians use electromagnetic metal detectors to determine if an item below ground is a military munition. Huntsville Center’s Ordnance and Explosives Military Munitions Design Center manages and executes many of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Military Munitions Response Program projects for Formerly Used Defense Site and Base Realignment and Closure sites. (Photo by Scott Farrow)