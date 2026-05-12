Technicians use electromagnetic metal detectors to determine if an item below ground is a military munition. Huntsville Center’s Ordnance and Explosives Military Munitions Design Center manages and executes many of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Military Munitions Response Program projects for Formerly Used Defense Site and Base Realignment and Closure sites. (Photo by Scott Farrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9679005
|VIRIN:
|200514-D-KY383-3440
|Resolution:
|770x469
|Size:
|177.17 KB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Technicians Operate Ground-Penetrating Radar Robot in Open Field During Unexploded Ordnance Survey [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Clearing the Past to Protect the Present: Inside USACE’s Military Munitions Response Program
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