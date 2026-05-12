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    Technicians Operate Ground-Penetrating Radar Robot in Open Field During Unexploded Ordnance Survey [Image 1 of 2]

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    Technicians Operate Ground-Penetrating Radar Robot in Open Field During Unexploded Ordnance Survey

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Kristen Crisp 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Technicians use electromagnetic metal detectors to determine if an item below ground is a military munition. Huntsville Center’s Ordnance and Explosives Military Munitions Design Center manages and executes many of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Military Munitions Response Program projects for Formerly Used Defense Site and Base Realignment and Closure sites. (Photo by Scott Farrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 14:02
    Photo ID: 9679005
    VIRIN: 200514-D-KY383-3440
    Resolution: 770x469
    Size: 177.17 KB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Technicians Operate Ground-Penetrating Radar Robot in Open Field During Unexploded Ordnance Survey [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    robotics
    unexploded ordnance
    UXO survey
    GPR
    ground penetrating radar
    autonomous ground vehicle

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