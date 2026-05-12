Clearing the Past to Protect the Present: Inside USACE’s Military Munitions Response Program

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Military Munitions Response Program field geophysicist Evan Parsons conducts fieldwork at the former Umatilla Chemical Depot in Hermiston, Oregon, Nov. 18, 2025. The team conducted visual inspections of the buffer area, looking for signs of munitions. The area must pass inspection and be declared safe before it can be handed over to the Oregon National Guard’s Rees Training Center for use as training grounds. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)