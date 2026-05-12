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    Clearing the Past to Protect the Present: Inside USACE’s Military Munitions Response Program [Image 2 of 2]

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    Clearing the Past to Protect the Present: Inside USACE’s Military Munitions Response Program

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Kristen Crisp 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Military Munitions Response Program field geophysicist Evan Parsons conducts fieldwork at the former Umatilla Chemical Depot in Hermiston, Oregon, Nov. 18, 2025. The team conducted visual inspections of the buffer area, looking for signs of munitions. The area must pass inspection and be declared safe before it can be handed over to the Oregon National Guard’s Rees Training Center for use as training grounds. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 14:02
    Photo ID: 9679000
    VIRIN: 251118-D-KY383-2797
    Resolution: 3208x1954
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Clearing the Past to Protect the Present: Inside USACE’s Military Munitions Response Program [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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