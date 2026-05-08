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    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville [Image 5 of 6]

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    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

    Thirty Future Soldiers took the oath of enlistment during an Our Community Salutes ceremony, marking their formal transition from high school seniors to members of the U.S. Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 11:04
    Photo ID: 9678599
    VIRIN: 260506-A-HO021-9842
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville [Image 6 of 6], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville
    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville
    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville
    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville
    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville
    Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville

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