Thirty Future Soldiers took the oath of enlistment during an Our Community Salutes ceremony, marking their formal transition from high school seniors to members of the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9678592
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-HO021-7279
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville [Image 6 of 6], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville
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