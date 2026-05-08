Piloted training drones taxi to the runway during Exercise Ready Tiger 26-3 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. The drone is a modified high-performance two-seat composite aircraft with low-observable features that can replicate a drone attack, strengthening readiness against evolving threats. The exercise reinforced combat readiness and the wing’s ability to project unrivaled combat airpower in support of national defense objectives. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 11:03
|Photo ID:
|9678565
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-RP050-7443
|Resolution:
|7130x4431
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th FS, FGS enhance lethality through advanced threat training during Ready Tiger 26-3 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
95th FS, FGS enhance lethality through advanced threat training during Ready Tiger 26-3
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