95th FS, FGS enhance lethality through advanced threat training during Ready Tiger 26-3

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Piloted training drones taxi to the runway during Exercise Ready Tiger 26-3 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. The drone is a modified high-performance two-seat composite aircraft with low-observable features that can replicate a drone attack, strengthening readiness against evolving threats. The exercise reinforced combat readiness and the wing’s ability to project unrivaled combat airpower in support of national defense objectives. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)