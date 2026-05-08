U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody Rochford, 95th Fighter Squadron pilot, inspects a F-35A Lightning II aircraft for abnormalities during Exercise Ready Tiger 26-3 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. Pilots perform preflight inspections, ensuring the aircraft is safe, properly configured and ready for flight operations. The exercise reinforced a culture of readiness as the Air Force marked 250 years of projecting combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 11:03
|Photo ID:
|9678551
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-RP050-3929
|Resolution:
|5404x3256
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th FS, FGS enhance lethality through advanced threat training during Ready Tiger 26-3 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
95th FS, FGS enhance lethality through advanced threat training during Ready Tiger 26-3
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