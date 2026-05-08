95th FS, FGS enhance lethality through advanced threat training during Ready Tiger 26-3

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody Rochford, 95th Fighter Squadron pilot, inspects a F-35A Lightning II aircraft for abnormalities during Exercise Ready Tiger 26-3 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. Pilots perform preflight inspections, ensuring the aircraft is safe, properly configured and ready for flight operations. The exercise reinforced a culture of readiness as the Air Force marked 250 years of projecting combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)