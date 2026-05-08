U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group and U.S. Army Soldiers from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center attend a nurse technician panel on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The panel was hosted as the first step in preparation for the 86th MDG and LRMC personnel to integrate into a single medical group facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)