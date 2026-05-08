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    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.22.2014

    Photo by Airman Michelle Sies 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group and U.S. Army Soldiers from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center attend a nurse technician panel on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The panel was hosted as the first step in preparation for the 86th MDG and LRMC personnel to integrate into a single medical group facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2014
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 11:01
    Photo ID: 9678562
    VIRIN: 260508-F-TJ642-1359
    Resolution: 6848x3434
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel [Image 4 of 4], by AB Michelle Sies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel
    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel
    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel
    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel

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    Nurse Technician Panel, Nurses, Ramstein, LRMC, U.S. Army, Healthcare

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