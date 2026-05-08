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    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel [Image 3 of 4]

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    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 86th Medical Group takes notes during the nurse technician panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The panel was hosted to foster collaboration and connection amongst the Air Force and Army medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 11:02
    Photo ID: 9678540
    VIRIN: 260508-F-TJ642-1346
    Resolution: 3738x2571
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel
    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel
    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel
    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel

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    Nurse Technician Panel, Nurses, Ramstein, LRMC, U.S. Army, Healthcare

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