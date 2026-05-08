U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army join a nurse technician week panel

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 86th Medical Group takes notes during the nurse technician panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The panel was hosted to foster collaboration and connection amongst the Air Force and Army medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)