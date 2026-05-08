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    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance [Image 3 of 5]

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    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, halts near an Infantry Squad Vehicle through the jungle under the cover of darkness during a route reconnaissance mission in preparation for Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 8, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 06:59
    Photo ID: 9677970
    VIRIN: 260508-A-AQ215-5740
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance
    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance
    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance
    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance
    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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