Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, halts near an Infantry Squad Vehicle through the jungle under the cover of darkness during a route reconnaissance mission in preparation for Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 8, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)