U.S. Soldiers assigned to assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, operate an infantry squad vehicle through the jungle under the cover of darkness during a route reconnaissance mission in preparation of Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 8, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 06:57
|Photo ID:
|9677962
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-AQ215-9592
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Nighttime Route Reconnaissance [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.