Fort Hunter Liggett conducted an open house event inviting the community to celebrate its 85th Anniversary with an event full of family games, historical military displays, community partners, food vendors, and music, while at the Schoonover Army Airfield, May 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9677728
|VIRIN:
|260503-O-BX042-5897
|Resolution:
|5390x3750
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|JOLON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary [Image 45 of 45], by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.