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    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary [Image 25 of 45]

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    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary

    JOLON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Fort Hunter Liggett conducted an open house event inviting the community to celebrate its 85th Anniversary with an event full of family games, historical military displays, community partners, food vendors, and music, while at the Schoonover Army Airfield, May 2, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9677728
    VIRIN: 260503-O-BX042-5897
    Resolution: 5390x3750
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: JOLON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary [Image 45 of 45], by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary
    Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary

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    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    developing partnerships
    US Army Reserve (USAR)
    63rd Readiness Division
    FHL 85TH ANNIVERSARY

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