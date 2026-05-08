Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary

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Col. Jason R. McKenzie, Fort Hunter Liggett garrison commander, is interviewed by Sgt. Jenise Burnette, Public Affairs non-commissioned officer of the 211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment out of Bryan, Texas. Fort Hunter Liggett conducted an open house event inviting the community to celebrate its 85th Anniversary with an event full of family games, historical military displays, community partners, food vendors, and music, while at the Schoonover Army Airfield, May 2, 2026.