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    USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes [Image 4 of 5]

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    USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), Gen. Yasunori Arai, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC) commanding general, Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, participate in the Signing of the Minutes ceremony at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The engagement reflects the shared dedication of allies and partners to maintaining peace, stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 22:57
    Photo ID: 9677647
    VIRIN: 260511-A-SR218-1012
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes
    USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes
    USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes
    USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes
    USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes

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