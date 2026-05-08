USARPAC, JSDF, MARFORPAC, Leaders participate in the Signing of the Minutes

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U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), Gen. Yasunori Arai, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC) commanding general, Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, participate in the Signing of the Minutes ceremony at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The engagement reflects the shared dedication of allies and partners to maintaining peace, stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)