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    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas [Image 7 of 7]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas

    LAWRENCE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Lt. David Harbuziuk 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260505-N-XH712-1007 LAWRENCE, KANSAS (MAY 5, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ “Fairwinds” Woodwind Quintet and “Brass Ambassadors” Brass Quintet stopped by the University of Kansas. Each group performed recitals, fielded questions about their musical backgrounds and journeys into the Navy, and presented opportunities for service in U.S. Navy Music.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9677641
    VIRIN: 260505-N-XH712-1007
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: LAWRENCE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas [Image 7 of 7], by LT David Harbuziuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas
    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas
    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas
    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas
    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas
    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas
    Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas

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    navy music
    Navy Band
    NN250
    America 250
    50for250

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