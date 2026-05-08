Navy Band Great Lakes sailors pay a visit to the University of Kansas

260505-N-XH712-1006 LAWRENCE, KANSAS (MAY 5, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ “Fairwinds” Woodwind Quintet and “Brass Ambassadors” Brass Quintet stopped by the University of Kansas. Each group performed recitals, fielded questions about their musical backgrounds and journeys into the Navy, and presented opportunities for service in U.S. Navy Music.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9677637
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-XH712-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|LAWRENCE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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