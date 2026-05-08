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    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026 [Image 4 of 10]

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    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers prepare for a mission aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during annual training at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., May 3, 2026. The training focused on air movement operations and mission readiness in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 22:17
    Photo ID: 9677634
    VIRIN: 260504-A-ET257-5063
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026
    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026

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